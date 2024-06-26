Community representatives and Torfaen Council members congregated at Civic Centre in Pontypool for this special occasion to honour service men and women.

The event took place at 9.30am on Monday, June 24 and was attended by dignitaries and veterans.

Father Philip Godsell led the service with readings by Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw students, Jacob Simmonds and Mollie Watkins.

A smaller ceremony unfolded as Gwent’s Royal British Legion unveiled their Freedom of the Borough award.

Awarded by the Greater Gwent councils on June 22, 2021, this recognised the legion's 100-year commitment to ex-service personnel and their kin.

The framed award is now displayed in Civic Centre, near the council's chamber.

As the week proceeds, more events are set to occur across Torfaen, leading up to Saturday's national service in Cardiff.