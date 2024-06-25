Gediminas Palubinskas has gone on trial accused of assaulting Mikael Boukhari when he was on duty and serving as a police constable with the force.

He has denies causing the complainant actual bodily harm at Livale Court in the Bettws area of Newport three years ago on July 9, 2021.

During cross-examination at the trial at Swansea Crown Court, Palubinskas’ barrister Sharonjita Bahia revealed that Mr Boukhari has 41 previous convictions for 71 offences.

Jurors heard that the complainant has been convicted of supplying heroin, cocaine and nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

He also has offences of violence, possession of a knife, theft and 10 for driving while disqualified on his record.

A day prior to day of the charge the jury have to consider, Mr Boukhari said he ran away from Palubinskas when he was accused of an alleged offence of driving while disqualified.

On the day in question when he was being arrested, the complainant said: “I didn’t use no violence towards him.

“He was aggressive straight away.”

Mr Boukhari stated that he was “frightened” of Palubinskas.

The defence barrister accused him of lying about that and she told him: “You were brazen in front of him.”

She also claimed that Mr Boukhari “struggled” to do what he was told to do by a police officer and he had “repeatedly breached suspended sentences imposed on you”.

Jurors have been shown body camera footage of Palubinskas allegedly assaulting Mr Boukhari.

The complainant suffered a fracture in his hand as well as bumps and bruises, the court was told.

Palubinskas, aged 34, of Cwmbran, has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial, which is being heard before Judge Huw Rees, continues.