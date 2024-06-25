Gwent Police received reports of a crash on the footpath behind Eric Coates Walk in Newport, at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 24.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "The collision is believed to have happened at around 6pm and involved an e-bike, thought to be a Sur-Ron-type e-bike.

"The rider of the e-bike reportedly left the scene following the collision, while the 21-year-old pillion passenger of the e-bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The force is asking those with more information who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were in the area between 5.30pm and 7.15pm on Monday, to contact them.

The public can call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400209223 with any details.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.