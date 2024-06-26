Christopher Hunt, 49, from Newport has to register as a sex offender for five years after committing the offence in the city on January 6.

He was made the subject of a 12-month community order.

Hunt will have to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work within that time.

At Newport Magistrates' Court, the defendant, of Griffin Street, pleaded guilty to exposure.

He must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.