Ben Price, who co-owns Creates bed and breakfast in Monmouth with his partner Kenny, launched his Bespoke Hand Tattooed business a few years ago, after a very quiet night shift resulted in a conversation with a close friend about his passion for unique designs.

He designed his first "quirky" lamp from a wooden hand he had found, quickly turning it into a unusually designed lamp, something that no one had ever done before.

Ben Price first came up with the idea during a conversation with a friend seven years ago (Image: Ben Price)

Mr Price said: "After creating that first lamp just from something I had lying around, I decided to do something a bit more creative, and started tattooing these lamps using a range of different art mediums."

The business has since taken off massively, with more than 400 lamps all uniquely bespoke to individual customer orders.

Mr Price got his first celebrity order when co-frontman of the Scissor Sisters, Jake Shears, got in touch wanting one for his apartment in New Orleans.

Scissor Sisters' co-frontman Jake Shears was the first celebrity order for Bespoke Hand Tattooed Lamps (Image: Ben Price) He has seen orders come flooding in from celebrities and members of the public alike after Jake posted pictures of his lamp on social media, and has since had to legally patent the hand lamp design and concept to protect the business.

The lamps are now owned by a variety of stars, including This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, Made in Chelsea's Julius Cowdrey, comedian Alan Carr, singer Pink and Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant.

David Tennant, Alison Hammond and Julius Cowdrey all own lamps made by Mr Price (Image: Ben Price) Mr Price said: "I never thought my little passion project would grow so much or become so popular.

"I am absolutely over the moon the way the lamps have taken off and so proud to have achieved what I have so far with them! I never ever expected the lamps to grow the way they have let alone be owned by the stars that have them!

"From that first evening seven or so years ago I did not imagine I would be where I am now with this amount of bespoke lamps under my belt that are continuously growing!

"The lamp was just an idea - I was playing around with the mannequin hand and it just happened, and then things evolved from there!"

You can follow Mr Price's journey and order your own Bespoke Hand Tattooed Lamp on Instagram at @benjprice3012.