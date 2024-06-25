A SECOND MAN who was wanted in connection with an investigation into affray in Ebbw Vale has been found.
Edress Kaid, 40, was wanted in connection with an investigation into a reported affray in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, May 21.
He was wanted by police as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
His accomplice Liam Wall, 34, was found on Monday, June 3, and Kaid was confirmed as found by Gwent Police on their official social media channels around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.
The police also thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
We previously appealed for information to find Edress Kaid.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 25, 2024
He has been located and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/37GHMZc0nK
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article