Edress Kaid, 40, was wanted in connection with an investigation into a reported affray in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, May 21.

He was wanted by police as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

His accomplice Liam Wall, 34, was found on Monday, June 3, and Kaid was confirmed as found by Gwent Police on their official social media channels around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.

The police also thanked the public for their help with the appeal.