Year six pupils from Welsh language primary schools across Torfaen joined forces for the event.

The concert was held at Pontypool Active Living Centre and included diverse performances such as Brazilian samba, Taiko drumming from Japan, and traditional Welsh folk and clog dancing.

Up Beat Music and Arts was among the highlights as they performed accompanied by pupils who had worked on a six-week drumming project prior to the concert.

Parents and students also had an opportunity to meet teachers and students from Ysgol Gwmraeg Gywnllyw in Pontypool, where the year six pupils will be starting in September.

Harrison, a Year 6 pupil from Ysgol Bro Helyg, said: "The best bit was learning to march and play the drums at the same time.

"It a lot harder than it looks."

Ffion, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, added: "It sounded fantastic in the hall when everyone was drumming together."

Catrin Evans, headteacher, said: "We regularly get together as a group of Welsh language primary school teachers but this is the first time we've come together as a Welsh language community."

She further pledged commitment to unity, growth and cultural enrichment for all pupils and announced plans for another concert at Christmas.

In addition to the participating schools, year 7 pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw joined in.

The event was part of the council's #NotInMissOut campaign to emphasise the advantages of regular school attendance.

For parents looking to transition their children from an English medium school to a Welsh medium school, they can apply for Carreg Lam.

Carreg Lam is a late immersion unit for learners, aged 7-11, offering an intense learning period of about 12 weeks to enter Welsh-medium education at a later stage.

Once completed, students transition into Welsh-language mainstream settings within Torfaen.

For more information, parents can visit the Carreg Lam website.