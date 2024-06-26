Dobbies, the leading UK garden centre, is welcoming families to its Swansea store for a brand new children's event.

The Teddy Bears' Picnic will provide a summer activity for children aged between 3 and 10, although younger children may also participate.

The interactive, 90-minute session will be held in the afternoon on Saturday July 27, Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4.

During the Teddy Bears' Picnic, children will have the chance to build their own teddy bear keepsakes.

They will stuff, fluff, name their teddy and receive a birth certificate for it.

In addition to this, employees from Dobbies' Swansea store will be captivating children with tales of bear adventures from their "storytelling corner."

Games and activities inspired by teddies will also be part of the day's agenda.

To maintain the picnic theme, kids will enjoy a picnic box containing either a cheese, ham or tuna sandwich, a drink and a selection of snacks.

Adults, too, are taken into consideration, and can enjoy cake and a hot drink.

To add to the comfort factor, families are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, beach towels or cushions.

Sarah Murray, who developed this event at Dobbies, said: "This brand-new event is a great opportunity for kids to come together and experience the wonderful joy that comes with making their very own teddy bear to take home.

"Children will also enjoy a picnic experience, filled with food, fun and storytelling."

Tickets for Dobbies' Teddy Bears' Picnic cost £15.99 for children over three-years-old and £7.99 for those under 3.

Adults' tickets are offered at £7.40.

Making a teddy bear is only appropriate for children over three years old, and younger children are encouraged to bring their own favourite teddy.

For more information, visit the Dobbies website.