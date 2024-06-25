Major delays on hottest day as one lane closed on M4 with broken down vehicle

Live Major delays on hottest day on M4 due to broken down vehicle Emergency By Sallie Phillips Share One lane on the M4 westbound between J24 Coldra and J25 Caerleon is currently blocked A vehicle has broken down in the lane Traffic officers are on route Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
