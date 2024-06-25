South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Major delays on hottest day as one lane closed on M4 with broken down vehicle

Live

Major delays on hottest day on M4 due to broken down vehicle

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • One lane on the M4 westbound between J24 Coldra and J25 Caerleon is currently blocked
  • A vehicle has broken down in the lane
  • Traffic officers are on route

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos