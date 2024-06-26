Katy Roberts arrived in Conwy as part of her challenge to cycle more than 3,500 miles around the country's coastline.

Ms Roberts, from Swanpool, Cornwall, began her journey on June 1.

Her challenge includes not just cycling but also taking a swim in the sea at various locations during her trip.

She is doing all of this to raise awareness for PAPYRUS, a national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Upon her arrival in Conwy, she was greeted by Mike Palmer MBE, of the 3 Dads Walking, and Amanda Davies, community development officer for PAPYRUS.

Ms Roberts shared her personal connection to the cause, saying: "I lost my dad, Tim, to suicide when I was 17, I’m 34 now and I want to help, I want to discuss suicide and how we can prevent it."

Every year, suicide claims the lives of more than 200 teenagers in the UK and is the biggest killer of people under the age of 35.

Desiring to honour her father's memory, Ms Roberts added: "My dad would have wanted to help young people struggling like he did."

Ms Roberts also got the opportunity to converse with Mr Palmer, who lost his daughter, Beth, to suicide last year.

Mr Palmer, who has raised more than a million pounds for PAPYRUS, became a national hero for his tireless work on suicide prevention.

Ms Roberts reinforced the power of awareness and community support in the fight against suicide: "Supporting and making people aware of charities like PAPYRUS is so important to me."

She urges people across the UK to join her along her journey.

Anyone is welcome to cycle alongside her or jump in for a swim.

She sees this not only as a fitness challenge but also as a chance to create a safe space for open conversation about suicide and mental health.

Ms Davies commended her efforts saying: "It was tremendous to get the opportunity to meet Katy, to be able to hear her story, listen to why she is taking on such a big challenge and to be able to talk about her hopes for her journey and fundraising, in order to make a difference in other peoples' lives."

Funds raised will help PAPYRUS continue their life-saving work, including maintaining their confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to struggling young people and to those concerned about them.

Details of Katy’s challenge and her current location can be found on her website, Saddle to Sea.