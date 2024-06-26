The awards, run by the South Wales Argus, and headline sponsored by Trade Centre Wales, are designed to celebrate schools and staff across South Wales who work so hard to provide a good education to pupils.

The event has drawn praise in the Senedd plenary on Tuesday, from Member of the Senedd for Islwyn, Rhiannon Passmore.

During her first question to Wales' First Minister Vaughan Gething, Ms Passmore praised both the awards and those nominated, and mentioned the team who have been organising the event.

During her speech, she mentioned some of the many nominees, including Newbridge School, where she attended, which has been nominated for Secondary School of the Year, following an "impressive recent Estyn report", which "noted the caring nature of the ALN team".

She also mentioned Libanus Primary School in Blackwood, nominated for Primary School of the Year and STEM Project of the Year, and some of the teachers who have been shortlisted as finalists for the Teacher of the Year awards.

Ms Passmore said: "First Minister, will you join me in placing on record your appreciation for all education staff, and also to the publishers of the South Wales Argus, Newsquest, for organising and promoting these educational awards, which celebrate and mean something to teachers and staff across the schools of South Wales."

First Minister Vaughan Gething responded: "I do congratulate the South Wales Argus for highlighting excellence in education, and in particular, all the schools and staff nominated.

"I hope they enjoy not just the evening, but that they continue to find it [education] a generally rewarding profession and vocation."