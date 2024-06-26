Fusion House of Dance, a dance troupe based in a small community called the Penllwyn in Blackwood, has been selected to represent the UK and perform at the World Cup dance finals in Prague.

Six of the group's dancers have qualified to perform at the event, and will be travelling to compete on behalf of the country tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26.

The six dancers that have qualified to perform in Prague are: Molly Watkins, Georgia Thomas, Milli Parkinson, Celyn Upcott, Josef Pagett and Sofie Smith.

(LtoR) Molly Watkins, Georgia Thomas, Milli Parkinson, Celyn Upcott, Josef Pagett and Sofie Smith have been selected to perform in Prague (Image: Harley Kealty) Fusion House of Dance first opened in 2017, the brainchild of owner Harley Kealty, who is the group's sole teacher.

The company had little to no experience when they first started, and grew to open up their own studio in 2020.

Harley has fought with her dancers through the coronavirus pandemic to keep the dream alive, and has lead her group to competitions for five years.

Fusion House of Dance owner Harley Kealty has said she is so proud of her dancers (Image: Harley Kealty) She said: "I am so proud of my dancers, as we are already achieving levels that many dance companies take decades to reach.

"We have worked through blood, sweat, joy and tears to achieve the magnitude of a world final.

If there is one thing I can say about my dancers, it's that they are the most determined, passionate and deserving bunch of young people I have ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone teach.

"They train like warriors and are going to give all that they have to make Wales proud.

"I am so excited and so proud of each one of them."