Pobl Group and Willis Construction have unveiled Ty Claire, formerly the Belin Centre, on High St in Caerleon.

The completed project, aimed at offering a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with learning disabilities and neurodiverse needs, was handed over to Pobl at the end of May after a year-long construction period.

An exclusive viewing of Ty Claire was given to Welsh Government and Newport Council representatives.

Refurbished by Willis Construction with support from the Welsh Government's Housing with Care fund, the building now houses three en-suite bedrooms, a communal lounge, dining, kitchen, and utility areas.

The design and features of the property were closely tailored by Pobl’s development team in collaboration with the care team to meet the specific needs of potential residents.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, Julie James, expressed her thoughts on the project.

She said: "The Ty Claire project will provide much needed, high quality supported living accommodation, allowing residents to continue to feel safe, supported and close to their local communities.

"Through our Housing with Care fund, we have provided more than £800,000 in funding support to the delivery of the project, and we will continue to work collaboratively with partners to ensure people with care and support needs can live independently or maintain their existing independence within their local communities."

Charlotte Coulson, registered manager at Pobl Care, shared insights about their contribution.

She said: "Pobl Care have a well-established relationship with Newport and has a Framework Agreement to provide Supported Living and Community Services across the local authority.

"Ty Claire will be an additional scheme added to an existing, well established and well performing portfolio of services across Newport, offering high quality 24 hours care and support in ground floor accessible accommodation."

Discussing the challenges and collaboration of the project, Julie Page, project manager at Pobl, said: "After various challenges to redevelop Ty Claire, it has been great to work with our Welsh Government HCF team, Pobl Care colleagues, the design team, Willis Construction and their respected sub-contractors, on this project."

Ty Claire is named in honour of Claire Davies, a longstanding advocate for the rights of people with learning disabilities in Newport.

Brian Lovett, commissioning and contracts manager at Newport City Council, paid tribute to her legacy, stating: "Claire's impactful career with Newport City Council spanned over 30 years, marked by numerous successful collaborations between the council and Pobl.

"Her unexpected passing in 2023 left a void in the community, but the renaming of this centre stands as a testament to her enduring legacy."

Matthew Fortt, project manager for Willis Construction, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and outcome of the project.

He said: "It has been an absolute pleasure working on such a collaborative project with Julie and the Pobl & Design Teams.

"We’re delighted with the outcomes on this scheme.

"We’re looking forward to commencing the nearby project at Orchard House."