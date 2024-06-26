Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales is celebrating after Rhys Thomas and Chris Davies won a national award for their exceptional work at the Brunel Quarter and Nant Y Castell developments in Chepstow and Caldicot.

The duo bagged the Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council for demonstrating high standards in building new homes.

David Kelland, operations director at Barratt Developments South Wales, said: "We are always striving to make our customers happy, by building the high-quality homes that each and every one of them deserves.

"These awards recognise only the best new homes and best-managed developments across the country, and we are very proud of our UK record — to have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.

"Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality."

In the awards, Barratt site managers across the UK have scooped 89 prizes, a figure that surpasses any other housebuilder.

The awards, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of the housebuilding industry’, have seen Barratt as a frontrunner for 20 consecutive years, bagging more than 1,500 individual prizes.

This streak establishes the builder's longstanding commitment to building high-quality homes.

The competition recognises the country's best site managers who deliver top-quality homes to their consumers.

The criteria used to judge the managers include health and safety provisions, customer service, technical knowledge, and attention to detail.

All site managers registered with the NHBC automatically qualify for the awards.

From more than 8,000 entrants, just 450 champions were selected, representing the top 5 per cent in the British housing industry.

Winning the award often instils quality standards within the development teams, driving the industry's overall quality.

In addition to the awards, Barratt Developments proudly touts a 5-star customer satisfaction rating from the annual Home Builders Federation new homes survey.

The rating implies that more than 90 per cent of its customers would recommend a Barratt home to a friend.

This record-making accomplishment has sustained Barratt as the only major national housebuilder to hold a 5-star rating for an unprecedented 15 years.