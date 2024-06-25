Pentre Road in Abergavenny will be closed until and including Friday, June 28, while an emergency water leak repair is completed.

The emergency closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

A signed diversion is in place while the closure is active.

The diversion will take drivers down Pentre Lane, if approaching the closure from the east, and then left down Pentre Farm Road before re-joining Pentre Road where it reopens.

If approaching the closure from the west, drivers will be taken up Pentre Farm Road, then turn right down Pentre Lane, before re-joining Pentre Road near the junction with Chain Road.

If you have any queries about this emergency closure, you can contact Dwr Cymru Welsh Water on their website or by calling the out of hours number 0800 052 0130.