Angela Jay, a Nation Radio presenter, is a familiar voice to many.

Some people may remember Angela from her Real Radio Wales days, with the station now known as Heart, as part of the team waking up Wales for many years.

Angela has worked across the UK for Heart, and BBC World Service, amongst many other radio brands internationally and nationally.

Angela, who is returning to host the awards for a second year running, has been in the radio and media industry for more than two decades, currently having totted up 27 years and counting.

On hosting the awards for a second year running, she said: "I feel incredibly honoured to be asked back to host this year's awards, as I loved doing it last year.

"I want to thank the team for asking me. I really enjoy meeting the nominees and winners and hearing all the wonderful stories."

Angela has been amazed by all the nominations put forward for awards this year, and says all the finalists are "superstars".

She added: "In my eyes, the judges have a really hard job to pick a winner."

When asked what she is most looking forward to about this evening's award ceremony, there were just two things on her mind.

She said: "Getting glammed up is the thing I'm looking forward to most - who doesn't love a good reason to stick some heels on?

"But, number two, I'm also honoured to be meeting so many hugely inspiring people.

"It looks like it's going to be a great night, and I can't wait."

Angela Jay will be hosting the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024 tonight at Chepstow Racecourse.

You can keep an eye on our socials and website from 6pm to find out all the winners from the event.