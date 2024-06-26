Four officers were seen outside Primark on Commercial Street in Newport around 3pm on Tuesday, June 25.

The officers were accompanied by a security officer and a police car.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft following these officers' presence in Newport city centre.

They also said she is currently in police custody.

A spokesperson told the Argus: "We received a report of shoplifting at a store in Commercial Street Newport at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 25 June.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a store and remains in police custody at this time."