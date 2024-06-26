A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of theft after police responded to reports of shoplifting. 

Four officers were seen outside Primark on Commercial Street in Newport around 3pm on Tuesday, June 25. 

The officers were accompanied by a security officer and a police car. 

Gwent Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft following these officers' presence in Newport city centre. 

They also said she is currently in police custody. 

A spokesperson told the Argus: "We received a report of shoplifting at a store in Commercial Street Newport at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 25 June.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a store and remains in police custody at this time."