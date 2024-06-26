Last Friday, officers from the Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood policing team arrested a 24-year-old man from Ebbw Vale on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and possession of criminal property.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply in the area.

However, after the arrest, officers carried out a search of the man's home and found a substantial amount of cash and class A drugs, and they also seized a tomahawk axe, three off-road motorbikes and two quad bikes.

Gwent Police have confirmed on social media that the man has since been charged and remanded.

