This property is nothing ordinary, however, and has been described as a "modern masterpiece" by estate agents Wayne Lewis.

Boasting a heated swimming pool and panoramic views, this could be the perfect home for design enthusiasts or families seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

The pool is one of the property's key elements (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove) Offering a "perfect blend" of contemporary styles with exceptional options for outdoor living, this home is situated within a highly coveted location, near a variety of schools, shops, and Caerphilly's town centre, with the historic castle just a short journey away.

With easy access to both the A470 and M4, this property provides convenience and ease for potential owners who made need to travel to big cities such as Cardiff, Bristol and London on a regular basis.

The "spacious and bright" hallway offers a "central point" to the two floors, and includes a large airing or storage cupboard on the landing, with a downstairs toilet available.

The enormous kitchen area is sure to be enough for any chef (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove) On the lower level, you will find an enormous designer kitchen, diner and utility area, complete with expansive units, high-gloss black and white cabinets, a dedicated breakfast area and top-of-the-range cooker with three ovens, five burners and a warming plate.

The entire area is bathed in "natural light" making it an inviting space to spend time with family or guests.

The open-plan living and dining area includes warm wood-like flooring, and large glass French doors leading to the garden. The living room's wall-to-wall glass patio doors lead out onto the impressive conservatory, one of the property's highlights.

The large living area offers a perfect space to relax or entertain (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove) The conservatory offers "breath-taking" views over the surrounding areas and the other show-stopping aspect of the home, the heated pool, enabling a blurring of the lines between "indoor and outdoor living".

The pool itself is "spectacular" and operates via a cost-efficient heat pump, allowing the enjoyment of swimming all year round. This enables you to soak up the beautiful views while enjoying a swim - a "truly idyllic" experience.

The conservatory is a show-stopping part of the house (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove) The patio and garden are designed for multi-level enjoyment, with the decked patio, pool area and small lawn all welcomed for use.

Two of the four bedrooms upstairs are "generously-sized doubles", while all four have large windows that flood the rooms with natural light and delightful views.

The master bedroom is one of two doubles and has an en-suite with walk-in shower (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove) The master bedroom includes wall-to-wall closets for storage and a modern en-suite including walk-in shower, while a large and modern family bathroom with bath and shower services the other bedrooms.

The property's driveway has ample space for more than four cars, and there is easy access to the garage, with side access to both the home and garden provided.

The drive offers ample parking for four or more cars (Image: Wayne Lewis - Property Expert, Cardiff via Rightmove)

A low-maintenance flower garden and grass lawn "grace the front" of the house, while plenty of on-street parking is also available if required.

This property offers an "unparalleled lifestyle opportunity" and is currently on the market for £450,000 with Wayne Lewis of Cardiff.

You can find out more by clicking here or calling 029 2010 1429 to book a viewing.