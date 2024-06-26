South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Busy A-road near roundabout closed due to broken down vehicle

Live

Busy A469 road closed due to broken down vehicle

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Caerphilly
Ystrad Mynach
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A busy A-road has been closed due to a broken down vehicle.
  • Emergency services are at the scene.
  • Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes for travel.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos