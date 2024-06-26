A crash occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday, June 25, at around 7.30pm in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan.

Police were at the scene and the victim's family have been informed.

Investigations are said to be underway.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "A man has died in a road traffic collision in Llantwit Major this evening (Tuesday, June 25).

"His family has been informed and the circumstances of the collision are being investigated.

"Police were called to the B4265 near the Heol Pentre’r Cwrt roundabout at approximately 7.30pm.

"The local community is thanked for its patience and understanding while the road remains closed to allow essential examination of the collision scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."