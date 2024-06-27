The two teams, The Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales and QuicDNA, received awards at Moondance Cancer Awards, Wales' only dedicated cancer awards ceremony, aimed at celebrating and highlighting those who "deliver, lead and innovate cancer services." The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, June 13 at Depot in Cardiff.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales.

Dr Orford, said: The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales. (Image: Canva)

"We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival.

"We’re so pleased that so many people from across health care in Wales came to celebrate with us.

"Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who was nominated across Wales.”

Over 100 nominations were submitted and a shortlist of 55 went on to be considered by the panel of judges.

Two teams from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board were recognised, The Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales, and QuicDNA.

In a statement published on their site, the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, said: "The Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales, run in partnership between Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale, and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Boards, was named winner of the Cancer Workforce award in the Innovation and Improvement category.

"The team was awarded the accolade for its development of a clinical and holistic service to improve outcomes for patients living with hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer."

QuicDNA, the health board said, was "developed by the All-Wales Medical Genomics Service in collaboration with a multitude of partners, including Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - was awarded the accolade for Working with Industry and 3rd Sector in the Innovation and Improvement category.

"The pioneering project uses liquid biopsy testing upon suspicion of lung cancer to accelerate access to targeted treatments."

A full list of award winners can be found via the Moondance Cancer Awards website.

A panel of experts and leaders judged the winners at the awards ceremony. These included: