LIVE: Road closed after crash, with emergency services at the scene

Live

Crash on B4235 near Chepstow Coppice Mawr and Barnets woods

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Chepstow
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed after a crash
  • Emergency services are at the scene
  • Diversions are in place with delays possible.

