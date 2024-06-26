A list of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants in 2024 has been released by Upper Cut Media House.

From Sydney to New York, London to Paris and everywhere in between this list - which has been an annual feature since 2019 - features the best of the best from across the globe.

More than 850 steak restaurants were evaluated worldwide, reflecting notable improvements in meat quality, cooking methods, and customer service.

With that list eventually being whittled down to just 101.

The best steak restaurants in the world

The top 10 best steak restaurants in the world, according to Upper Cut Media House, are:

Parrilla Don Julio, Buenos Aires Bodega El Capricho, Spain Margaret, Sydney COTE, New York Carcasse, Belgium I Due Cippi, Italy Laia Erretegia, Spain Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney Restaurang AG, Stockholm CUT, London best steak restaurant in UK

While the steak restaurants in the UK featured among the best in the world were:

Cut, London (10)

Hawksmoor, Dublin (12)

Dorian, London (27)

Aragawa, London (28)

Beast, London (41)

Pasture, Cardiff (48)

F.X. Buckley, Dublin (50)

Goodman, London (55)

Lutyens Grill, London (74)

Temper, London (76)

Porter & Rye, Glasgow (82)

Guinea Grill, London (97)

You can see the full list of the world's best steak restaurants here.

The Cardiff steak restaurant among the best in the world

Pasture in Cardiff was named 48th best steak restaurant in the world, described as a "vibrant and exciting addition to the city's dining scene" and "celebrated for its live-fire cooking and dedication to showcasing the finest beef from Wales".

Upper Cut Media House added: "Situated in the bustling heart of Cardiff, this restaurant offers a dynamic atmosphere that pairs rustic charm with modern culinary techniques, making it a standout destination for both locals and tourists.

"Pasture's menu is a testament to the art of fire cooking, with a strong emphasis on locally sourced meats and seasonal ingredients.

"The steaks are the highlight, particularly the 35 days dry-aged and high marbled ribeye and sirloin, which are expertly cooked over the open flame to achieve a perfect char and a succulent interior.

"These high-quality cuts are complemented by a selection of great sides, such as fire-roasted carrots, kohlrabi som tam and dripping chips."

It continued: "The restaurant also offers a variety of starters that showcase creativity, like the beetroot tartare and the crispy squid.

"Each dish is prepared with attention to detail and an emphasis on enhancing the natural flavours of the ingredients.

"Service at Pasture is enthusiastic and attentive. The staff are passionate about their offerings and are always ready to explain the cooking processes or recommend pairings from their extensive list of craft beers and local ciders."

Visitors to Pasture seem to agree with the high praise, with the Cardiff-based restaurant boasting a 5 out of 5 rating from 932 reviews (at the time of writing).

One person, commenting about their visit on Tripadvisor, said: "I love steak but rarely order it when I'm eating out as I've been sorely disappointed on the overcooking so many times.

"The sirloin I ordered was the best I've ever had = medium rare & PERFECT.

"My sons shared a 900g tomahawk steak which was possibly the best tasting cut I've had - the lean/fat ratio was amazing & cooked to PERFECTION.

"All the starters were also fabulous & the 2 desserts ordered (& shared) were again fantastic.

"Really friendly & attentive (but not overly so) staff throughout the restaurant. We will be back for sure."