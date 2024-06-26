Former South Wales Argus Business Award Winners, located on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone, Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant is set to close its doors after their final service on Saturday, June 29.

Co-owners Gianluca Pandolfi and Massimo Intrigila said they were 'genuinely devastated' when making the decision to close down the popular restaurant, and said: "Due to the same reasons so many other restaurants have closed we are having to do the same."

Co-owners Gianluca Pandolfi and Massimo Intrigila said they were 'genuinely devastated' when making the decision to close down the popular restaurant (Image: Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant)

They added: "The ever-changing landscape of the restaurant industry, combined with a desire for our family to prioritise personal well-being, has led us to this point."

Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant opened almost 10 years ago and has since received many awards including TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice award in 2022 and they won the 'Hospitality Business of the Year' award at the South Wales Argus Business Awards in 2019.

The co-owners of the well-loved restaurant also said: "This wasn't an easy decision, but after witnessing so many of your special moments, we've cherished being a part of this wonderful community.

The popular Italian restaurant has been open for almost 10 years. (Image: Google Maps)

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to our incredible teams, both front of house and in the kitchen, for their dedication and the amazing reputation they helped us build. You've all become like family, and your hard work will never be forgotten.

"Finally, to our dear friends and loyal customers, your support has meant the world to us. You're more than just customers – you have been the heart and soul of Mamma Lina's."

Co-owners, Gianluca and Massimo (Image: Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant)

Mr Pandolfi and Mr Intrigila said this of the support they have received from their customers in past years: "Our customers have become our friends, we have enjoyed celebrating important events in their lives in the restaurant, the welcome we received when we first opened was fantastic and that warmth has stayed right up until the end."

As news of the restaurant closure made the rounds on Facebook, many recalled the times they spent visiting Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant while others said this was "heartbreaking news".

Speaking of the post they put on Facebook on Tuesday night, the owners said: "The response since our announcement last night has been incredible.

Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant (Image: Facebook)

"The messages and phone calls we have received have made us even more emotional than we were already after having to make this decision.

"We are nearly fully booked all week with our customers/friends wanting to visit for one last time to say goodbye.

"We wish there was a way we could continue but there isn't."

The restaurant was given the 'Hospitality Business of the Year' award in 2019 (Image: Facebook)

The news comes after the restaurant received an updated 5 food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Mamma Lina's Italian Restaurant is set to close after its final service on Saturday, June 29, and is located on 68 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport,