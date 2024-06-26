Lutfullah Elham, 42, carried out the attacks at Pontypool Railway Station after "preying on his victims".

He sexually assaulted a 19-year-old after asking her for directions.

She tried to get away from him and Elham panicked and he left when a passing vehicle slowed down.

Just days later at around 10am in the morning a woman in her twenties was walking away from the station when Elham approached her on his bike.

He grabbed her and attempted to kiss her before she managed to get away, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

The offences took place on Thursday June 9, 2022 and Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Investigating officer DC Chris Bolton said: “These two incidents show an alarming pattern of behaviour from Elham, preying on lone young women going about their business.

“Elham will have the chance to consider his actions while serving time in prison.

“We take all reports of sexual assault seriously and with the full support of victims in these cases we can rest assured that Elham will not be able to harm anyone else.”

Elham, of Llandegfredd Way, New Inn, Pontypool was jailed for 12 months.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.