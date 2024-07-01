The torch has been passed to Adam Fletcher, former head of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru.

Now steering the ship of the only charity fully dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales, Mr Fletcher will lead the independent, Cardiff-based organisation into its new chapter.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Mr Fletcher, due to start his new role on July 1, spoke of his forthcoming tenure.

He said: "It is a huge privilege to take on the role of Cancer Research Wales CEO.

"I’m looking forward to meeting all our fundraisers, donors and volunteers across Wales and developing new partnerships to ensure that Cancer Research Wales can continue to fund the best scientists and save more lives."

The charity, established in 1966, has already invested more than £30million in Welsh cancer research projects.

His ambition is to make Wales a world leader in cancer research.

He passionately stated: "It’s an exciting time, with new methods of early detection and treatment being developed and tested across Wales, and it's vital that progress doesn’t stall now.

"My own family has been affected by cancer and I know how scary it is for people following a diagnosis.

"My ambition is to make Wales a world-leader in cancer research with the Welsh NHS pioneering new services."

Mr Fletcher's qualifications extend beyond his leadership role at BHF Cymru.

He previously served as a public health researcher, lecturer, and research centre manager at Cardiff University.

Beyond Cardiff University, he lectured for seven years at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Gavin Moore, chairman of the board of trustees at Cancer Research Wales, warmly welcomed the appointment of Mr Fletcher.

Mr Moore said: "It’s my pleasure to announce Adam Fletcher as the new chief executive officer of Cancer Research Wales.

"Adam brings a huge range of relevant experience to the role, gained through over two decades of working in research, academia and the Welsh charity sector and most recently leading the British Heart Foundation for Wales.

"The board of trustees and I are looking forward to working with Adam to lead the charity through its next exciting stage of growth."

Returning home after a bustling day, Adam resides in Cardiff with his partner Lisa, and twin boys, Alfie and Jack.

An avid sportsman, he coaches junior cricket and football in his leisure time.