The High Street venue, with a 3am licence, has been listed by Sidney Phillips on Zoopla for a freehold of £250,000 and leasehold of £7,500.

“The town has a vibrant city centre,” said the agent in the listing. “The subject property has had a number of names over recent years, most recently ‘Bar Amber’, more historically ‘Brown Sugar’.

OFFERS: The former home to Bar Amber is on the market (Image: Zoopla)

“It offers good, easy to operate trading areas at ground and first floor and a second-floor catering kitchen which is in need of refurbishment and services the trading areas via a dumbwaiter. There is an external paved seating area.

“The property is competitively priced on both the freehold and leasehold options to attract an early sale/letting.”

The venue became Bar Amber in September 2022 but the pub closed in March after citing “unreasonable restrictions” on Newport County AFC match days.

Gwent Police then accused Bar Amber of “undermining” the conditions of its alcohol licence aimed at preventing crime and keeping the public safe after trouble on matchdays with Swindon and Eastleigh in Newport.