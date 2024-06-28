The group Friends The group Friends of the Dell Park Chepstow have launched a JustGiving page to raise the cash.

The money will go towards building a castle-themed tower with a large slide located on the park’s upper embankment.

Plans for the new park were approved in February by Monmouthshire County Council.

The existing outdated play equipment will be removed and replaced with modern natural play equipment.

New accessible play equipment will also be installed for children under six and aged seven to 12, including:

Bespoke wooden boat

Nest swing and toddler swings

Accessible roundabout

Play boulders

Balance trail

The public will also be able to enjoy new pathways, seating and wildlife planting.

Becky Balloch stood next to a sign with the design of the new park (Image: Becky Balloch)

Becky Balloch, 38, a mother and member of the group said: "The whole point is bringing the park to life for children to play and with two kids myself, that is my main motivation.

“The current park is really sad. The thought of just being able to bring a destination that benefits the local community and brings in new people is something we are all very excited about.

“There are lots of families in Chepstow and we know a lot of people travel out of the area to other parks. The new park will mean people can spend more time here and money in the town.”

The redevelopment of the park will cost around £300,000 in total and the group has secured some of the funds already.

So far, Chepstow Town Council have pledged £100,000 and Monmouthshire County Council pledged £25,000.

The group are hoping to find the rest of the money through the crowdfunding campaign and by securing lottery funding which they have applied for.

Vicky Burston-Yates, chair of the group said: “The castle-themed slide will be the jewel in the crown of our new park – just a stone's throw from our town’s real beloved castle. Whether it’s pennies or pounds, any donation will be gratefully received to help us realise this fairy tale feature of the park!

“We have already made some great progress in securing funding, but we can’t rest on our laurels and the lottery application certainly is not a foregone conclusion. We have a busy few months ahead to try and secure the funding required.”

The designs for the new park were developed by Bristol-based environmental consultancy, The Landmark Practice.

