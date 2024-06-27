Students on their way to schools across South Wales this morning will have an extra spring in their step and an extra reason to be proud of their school.

Libanus Primary School in Blackwood enjoyed a very successful evening at the ceremony on Wednesday night, taking home STEM Project of the Year, sponsored by National Grid, while Lynne Richards scooped the Above and Beyond Award.

St Illtyd's Primary School in the Vale of Glamorgan was also a double winner, taking the mantle of Primary School of the Year, and the highly coveted School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales.

The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024 have been revealed (Image: NQ)

Students at Idris Davies School can officially say they have the best headteacher in all of South Wales after Richard Owen was named Headteacher of the Year, sponsored by Michael G Ryan Sons and Daughters Limited, while the ALN team at Ysgol Bryn Derw and their leader Laura Foley took home the Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award.

Other individual awards included Barbara Voisin of Croesyceiliog School, who won Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales, and Primary School Teacher of the Year went to Matthew Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School.

The full list of winners are:

Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by National Grid

Lynne Richards of Libanus Primary School (Image: Supplied) Lynne Richards of Libanus Primary School, Blackwood

Primary School of the Year Award

St Illtyd's Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan (Image: Google)

St Illtyd's Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan

Secondary School of the Year

Newbridge School (Image: Google) Newbridge School, Newport

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gwyn Baldwin and Judith Joy of Llanyrafon Primary School, Cwmbran (Image: Supplied) Gwyn Baldwin and Judith Joy of Llanyrafon Primary School, Cwmbran

Head Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Michael G Ryan Sons and Daughters Limited

Richard Owen of Idris Davies School (Image: Supplied)

Richard Owen of Idris Davies School, Tredegar

Primary School Teacher of the Year

Matthew Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School (Image: Supplied)

Matthew Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School, Newport

Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales

Barbara Voisin of Croesyceiliog School (Image: Supplied)

Barbara Voisin of Croesyceiliog School, Cwmbran

Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award, sponsored by Valero

Ysgol Bryn Derw, Newport, and Laura Foley

Laura Foley (Image: Supplied)

Teaching Assistant of the Year

Zeynep Firat of Maindee Primary School (Image: Supplied)

Zeynep Firat of Maindee Primary School, Newport

STEM Project of the Year, sponsored by National Grid

Libanus Primary School (Image: Google)

Libanus Primary School, Blackwood

School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales

St Illtyd's Primary School (Image: Google) St Illtyd's Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan