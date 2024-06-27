A BIG congratulations are in order to many schools across South Wales as the winners for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024, in association with Trade Centre Wales, have been announced.
Students on their way to schools across South Wales this morning will have an extra spring in their step and an extra reason to be proud of their school.
Libanus Primary School in Blackwood enjoyed a very successful evening at the ceremony on Wednesday night, taking home STEM Project of the Year, sponsored by National Grid, while Lynne Richards scooped the Above and Beyond Award.
St Illtyd's Primary School in the Vale of Glamorgan was also a double winner, taking the mantle of Primary School of the Year, and the highly coveted School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales.
Students at Idris Davies School can officially say they have the best headteacher in all of South Wales after Richard Owen was named Headteacher of the Year, sponsored by Michael G Ryan Sons and Daughters Limited, while the ALN team at Ysgol Bryn Derw and their leader Laura Foley took home the Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award.
Other individual awards included Barbara Voisin of Croesyceiliog School, who won Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales, and Primary School Teacher of the Year went to Matthew Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School.
The full list of winners are:
Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by National Grid
Lynne Richards of Libanus Primary School, Blackwood
Primary School of the Year Award
St Illtyd's Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan
Secondary School of the Year
Newbridge School, Newport
Lifetime Achievement Award
Gwyn Baldwin and Judith Joy of Llanyrafon Primary School, Cwmbran
Head Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Michael G Ryan Sons and Daughters Limited
Richard Owen of Idris Davies School, Tredegar
Primary School Teacher of the Year
Matthew Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School, Newport
Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales
Barbara Voisin of Croesyceiliog School, Cwmbran
Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award, sponsored by Valero
Ysgol Bryn Derw, Newport, and Laura Foley
Teaching Assistant of the Year
Zeynep Firat of Maindee Primary School, Newport
STEM Project of the Year, sponsored by National Grid
Libanus Primary School, Blackwood
School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales
St Illtyd's Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan
