The local authority bought the land in February for £500,000 to bring the park into public ownership.

The council’s vision includes a new cafe and sensory garden, and work has already begun on a “splash pad” that is making its long-awaited return to the park.

Planning permission is now being sought for a new multi-use games area (MUGA) to the north of the existing tennis courts.

The floodlit MUGA, if approved and built, will have a pitch area measuring 60 metres by 40 metres, and will be available online via a booking system and “smart access gate”.

Documents show the land proposed for the development is currently vacant but was previously a football field.

The application is currently out for public consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0529.