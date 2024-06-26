The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) confirmed they would hold the Power Electronics and Wide Bandgap Power Devices and Applications (WiPDA Europe) conference in Cardiff from September 16 to September 18.

In partnership with Cardiff University and Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult, the conference aims to bring scientists, designers, and engineers together to offer the latest news and progress in wide bandgap power devices and applications.

To be held at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff city centre, this will be the IEEE's 2nd bi-annual WiPDA-Europe conference.

Before the conference, researchers can submit papers to the IEEE on a variety of topics.

Some of these papers will be on display during the September event.

Attendees can look forward to learning about the newest wide bandgap technology advancements and take part in technical sessions, tutorials, and keynote speeches.

A private tour of Cardiff University and CSA Catapult’s Innovation Centre in Newport will also be on offer during the conference.

Ingo Ludtke, head of power electronics at CSA Catapult, said: "I am delighted to support the WiPDA-Europe 2024 workshop as general co-chair and look forward to the event featuring tutorials, keynotes, presentations and a poster session, as well as an evening reception, a gala dinner and a tour of the Cardiff University Translational Research Hub and Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult."

Wenlong Ming, reader of Semiconductor Power Electronics at Cardiff University, inviting attendees, said: "I am honoured to chair WiPDA-Europe 2024, a premier event on wide-bandgap power devices jointly organised by Cardiff University and CSA Catapult.

"Join us in Cardiff this September for an enriching exchange of insights and breakthroughs."