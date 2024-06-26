South Wales Police are appealing for information on a missing man from the Mountain Ash area.
William Easely, 23, was last seen on June 23 and has links to Cynon and Rhondda.
If you have any information you can ring 101 with the reference *211657, or use the live chat or online form.
