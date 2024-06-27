The pair will join resident dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett in 2025 for series 22 of the reality business programme.

Wicks and Woodall will follow in the footsteps of former England and Manchester United football star Gary Neville and fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede who became the first famous faces to join the show as a guest dragons last series.

Grede will be back again as a guest dragon in the new series along with the two new celebrities.

Wicks is a fitness enthusiast who became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

Talking about his latest challenge of being on Dragons' Den, Wicks said: "I can’t wait to step into the den as a guest dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs.

“My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential.”

Woodall rose to as a host on the show What Not To Wear with Susannah Constantine.

The fashion and beauty expert founded her own beauty brand Trinny London in 2017 which sells a range of products across skincare and make-up.

Woodall said she was "delighted" to be on Dragons' Den and was looking forward to sharing insight from her own "entrepreneurial journey".

She said: “Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life.

“I’m delighted to join the next series of Dragons’ Den as a guest dragon and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table.

“I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals.”

Executive producer of Dragons' Den, Samantha Davies, added: “We were thrilled by the positive response to our first-ever guest dragons last series.

“Adding a sixth dragon to our much-loved line-up creates a unique dynamic and brings fantastic energy to the show.

“Fitness phenomenon Joe Wicks and beauty mogul Trinny Woodall will bring fresh fire to the pitches while international fashion tycoon Emma Grede returns after successfully putting entrepreneurs through their paces last series.”

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

However, an exact start date is yet to be revealed by the BBC.