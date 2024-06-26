LIVE: Road Closed After Collision on A48 and emergency services at the scene

Live LIVE: Road closed after crash on A48 Traffic By Elen Johnston Share There has been a crash on the A48 by Five Lanes Junction towards Caerwent. Emergency services are at the scene and road is closed with diversions in place. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
