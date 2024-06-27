South Wales Argus
LIVE: Police incident closes city road for hours

Live

B4596 Caerleon Road closed due to police incident

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed for hours due to a police incident
  • Diversions are in place which could cause delays
  • LIVE updates here

