News Crime & Court Business
Crash on the motorway causes delays of more than 10 minutes

Live

M4 J23A Magor eastbound crash queues increasing

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A crash on the motorway is causing delays of more than 10 minutes on the M4 J23A Magor services
  • All lanes have now reopened but heavy delays still ongoing
  • LIVE updates here

