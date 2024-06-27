Police were called to the scene near Llantwit Major on the evening of Tuesday, June 25.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses as their investigation continues into the tragedy.

In an updated police statement, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which happened at around 7:25 pm, Tuesday June 25 on the B4265, Llantwit Major.

“The collision involved a single green/black Aprilia motorcycle which was travelling towards St Athan.

“The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man from Bridgend died at the scene.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident or the manner in which the motorcycle was being driven prior to the collision to contact us, with ref 2400210628.”

Timeline after tragedy in the Vale last night as man dies in crash

South Wales Police originally posted on X, formally Twitter, about the crash at 8pm on June 25.

They updated the post at 10.55pm reconfirming the location saying: "We are at the scene of a serious collision on the B4265 near Heol Pentre Court, Llantwit major.

"The road is currently closed in both directions between the Cowbridge road roundabout and Llanmaes road, Llantwit major. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

Then, the devastating news followed that a man had died in the crash.

The force wrote on X: "A man has died in a road traffic collision in Llantwit Major this evening (Tuesday, June 25).

"His family has been informed and the circumstances of the collision are being investigated.

The crash happened near the roundabout at Heol Pentre’r Cwrt, Llantwit Major (Image: Google Maps)

"Police were called to the B4265 near the Heol Pentre’r Cwrt roundabout at approximately 7.30pm.

"The local community is thanked for its patience and understanding while the road remains closed to allow essential examination of the collision scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."

The section of road was reopened at 7.30am, Wednesday, June 26.