Rhianon Passmore, member of the Senedd for Islwyn in Cardiff Bay since 2016, has been suspended after a report by Guido Fawkes revealed she had been "driving with her number plate hanging off, revealing a different one underneath."

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes the conduct of our elected representatives extremely seriously."

Rhianon Passmore, MS, is under investigation (Image: File)

The spokesperson added that "all complaints are investigated in accordance with the Party’s complaints procedures.”

The incident is being investigated.

In 2018, Ms Passmore was suspended from what was then the Welsh Assembly for two weeks, after she "failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis when required to do so by a police officer".

The assembly report said "On 12 February 2018, Rhianon Passmore AM pleaded guilty to and was convicted of this offence."

After the review by the then Welsh Assembly and Commissioner for Standards, the committee found that Ms Passmore had breached the Code of Conduct "in relation to bringing the National Assembly for Wales into disrepute".

Along with being disqualified from driving for 20 months, the Magistrates Court fined her a total of £1,720 - £1,000 fine for not taking a breath test, a 'Victim’s Surcharge' of £100, and ordered her to pay £620 in 'costs'.