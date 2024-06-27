A MAN in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on the B4235, which saw the road closed for more than seven hours.
On Wednesday, June 26, a man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a crash which involved one car on the B4235 between Coppice Mawr wood and Barnets wood, near Chepstow.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police has said: "We’ve received a report of a road traffic collision involving one car on the B4235 between Coppice Mawr wood and Barnets wood, near Chepstow, at around 11.20am on Wednesday 26 June.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 26, 2024
🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4235 at Chepstow. The road is closed between Coppice Mawr woods and Barnets woods. 🚨
The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. pic.twitter.com/hH12m0pOoW
"Officers are attending, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, and a man in his sixties will be attending hospital for treatment.
"A section of the road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion and delays to traffic on other routes."
