A spokesperson for Gwent Police has said: "We’ve received a report of a road traffic collision involving one car on the B4235 between Coppice Mawr wood and Barnets wood, near Chepstow, at around 11.20am on Wednesday 26 June.

Road closed



"Officers are attending, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, and a man in his sixties will be attending hospital for treatment.

"A section of the road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion and delays to traffic on other routes."