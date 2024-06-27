The crash, which was first reported at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 26, took place on the A48 by Five Lanes junction towards Caerwent between two vehicles - a car and a motorbike.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A48 in Caerwent at around 6.40pm on Wednesday 27 June.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A48 by Five Lanes junction towards Caerwent. 🚨



The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place.

Please find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/AFOKQHunGX — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 26, 2024

"Officers attended and the motorcyclist sustained a leg injury in the collision which is not thought to be life changing or threatening.

"The road was closed to allow for recovery of the two vehicles but has since reopened to traffic."

The road was reopened to traffic by 8.46am on Thursday, June 27.