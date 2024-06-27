The picturesque one-bedroom property, known as Lacques Cottage, provoked a four-way buying battle when it was put up for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions.

The stone built cottage, painted a moody shade of blue, was eventually sold for £120,000.

The cottage, located on Newbridge Road in the heart of Laugharne, has been recently renovated.

The property has a large bathroom (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Inside is a newly fitted kitchen, a lounge complete with a log burner and a ground floor toilet.

The first floor features a spacious double bedroom and a newly fitted bathroom complete with a roll top bath and a separate shower room.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It's a wonderful cosy cottage in a place known throughout the world as where arguably Wales' greatest poet, Dylan Thomas, lived and wrote his poetry."

Ms Vaughan indicated the property, initially listed with a guide price of £110,000, had received excellent interest.

The property was sold for £120,000 (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Finally, she revealed the property history: "It's thought that the cottage was previously a two-bedroom house.

"There's also a detached garage and a small front garden."

Laugharne, renowned for its Dylan Thomas connections and excellent facilities, offers a range of amenities including shops, a junior school and pubs.

It's also well connected, being just six miles from St Clears and within 30 miles of the M4.

It's roughly 21 miles from the bustling town of Carmarthen and only a stone's throw from popular destinations such as Tenby and the Pembrokeshire coastline.