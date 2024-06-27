Officers were called to a report of an assault on Caerleon Road between Clarence Place and Church Road in Newport at around 2am on Thursday, June 27, after which the road was closed for more than seven hours.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "The assault is believed to have happened near "The Wave" in Newport City Centre.

Police closed off Caerleon Road to motorists, between Clarence Place and Church Road due to the assault while investigations are ongoing. (Image: Google Maps)

"A 17-year-old boy from Risca was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"A 19-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

"Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting 2400212305."

Those with more information can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.