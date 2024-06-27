Nestled on the banks of the River Usk, at the foot of the iconic transporter bridge on the Pill side of the city, sits a new and almost complete visitor centre.

Ian Agland, a photographer on the South Wales Argus Camera Club, was lucky enough to be one of the first members of the general public to have a look around.

Newport City Council hopes the £16.9 million centre, and restoration of the bridge, will draw more visitors to the iconic bridge, which played a key role in Newport’s industrial past and is one of the few surviving examples of the structure left in the world.

The state-of-the-art visitor centre will ensure this generation and future generation can learn all about the bridge.

Newport Transporter Bridge visitor centre nearing completion (Image: Ian Agland)

The visitor centre will be linked to the bridge via a walkway.

Standing tall is the new visitor centre near Brunel Street, Newport (Image: Ian Agland)

The view from inside the visitor centre (Image: Ian Agland)

Looking over the River Usk from the visitor centre (Image: Ian Agland)

The £16.9m project included the restoration of the bridge and gondola (Image: Ian Agland)

Newport Transporter Bridge (Image: Ian Agland)

The walkway linking the visitor centre to the Transporter Bridge (Image: Ian Agland)