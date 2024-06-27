TAKE a look at these brilliant photographs of Newport Transporter Bridge restoration and new visitor centre.
Nestled on the banks of the River Usk, at the foot of the iconic transporter bridge on the Pill side of the city, sits a new and almost complete visitor centre.
Ian Agland, a photographer on the South Wales Argus Camera Club, was lucky enough to be one of the first members of the general public to have a look around.
Newport City Council hopes the £16.9 million centre, and restoration of the bridge, will draw more visitors to the iconic bridge, which played a key role in Newport’s industrial past and is one of the few surviving examples of the structure left in the world.
The state-of-the-art visitor centre will ensure this generation and future generation can learn all about the bridge.
The visitor centre will be linked to the bridge via a walkway.
