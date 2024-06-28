Sherman Youth Theatre and Sherman Players, the company's youth and non-professional theatre ensembles, are preparing to stage their new plays this summer.

Sherman Players, an amateur troupe catering to those aged 18 and above, is putting on a new production of "Our Country's Good," a dark yet humour-infused play by Timberlake Wertenbaker, which is based on Thomas Keneally's novel "The Playmaker".

This piece, set in colonial Australia in the 1780s, delves into themes of fortune, social status, authority, crime, punishment, and redemption.

The play is due to be performed from July 11 to 13, 2024, at the Sherman Studio. It is directed by the theatre's creative engagement manager Francesca Pickard.

The second offering hails from the Sherman Youth Theatre, a weekly programme for ages eight to 18.

Here, they will showcase a play written by the theatre's own literary team, alongside the young actors themselves.

"Have Your Welsh Cake… and Eat It", penned by Davina Moss and Lowri Morgan, throws into light corporate greed, the effects of few making decisions at the cost of many, and the potent force of protests.

Directed by Beca Llwyd, the play will be augmenting its appeal through additional costume and lighting design from youth theatre members.

This production will unfold from July 25 to 27, 2024, with a cast of 65 young actors adding to the charming intimacy that Sherman Studio provides.

Both productions will boast designs by Millie Lamkin and lighting design by Rachel Mortimer.

Ms Pickard said: "These two new productions are great examples of Sherman Theatre’s commitment to inspiring and connecting non-professionals and motivating engaged young citizens to have a positive impact on the world.

"Both shows have been made by our incredibly committed and talented groups, who have enriched the process with their energy and ideas over many months.

"Through taking part, they learn about all aspects of theatre making, develop skills, build confidence and most importantly, have fun."

Tickets for both productions are on sale now.