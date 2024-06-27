A NEW trader is set to open its doors in Newport's indoor market next week, with a big cheese pull to excite diners.
Newest addition to the market, Shmoles, is set to open its doors to customers in Newport Market on Friday, July 5, specialising in 'cheesy coins' with a satisfying cheese pull.
Inspired by a trip to Japan, owners of Shmoles began their culinary journey by featuring at festivals and outdoor events.
Now, they plan to open in Newport Market to create a permanent home for themselves.
A spokesperson for Newport Market and LoftCo, said: "The instagrammable cheese pull is hoping to draw in their customers, they have a range of four cheese coins, from the OG cheesy, to a rainbow cheese, pepperoni and more!
"They also have a childrens menu in the shape of a teddybear waffle with a children’s lunch deal for any hungry Jungle Play explorers."
Shmoles will be located on the left-hand side of the main entrance, and all orders will be taken at the unit. Food from Shmoles will not be available to order via the Newport Market QR code.
In July, Shmoles will be open from Friday to Sunday only, but these timings may be subject to change.
