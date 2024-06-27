Newest addition to the market, Shmoles, is set to open its doors to customers in Newport Market on Friday, July 5, specialising in 'cheesy coins' with a satisfying cheese pull.

Inspired by a trip to Japan, owners of Shmoles began their culinary journey by featuring at festivals and outdoor events.

Shmoles will open its doors on Friday, July 5 (Image: LoftCo / Newport Market)

Cheese pull from a Shmole (Image: Loft Co / Newport Market)

Now, they plan to open in Newport Market to create a permanent home for themselves.

A spokesperson for Newport Market and LoftCo, said: "The instagrammable cheese pull is hoping to draw in their customers, they have a range of four cheese coins, from the OG cheesy, to a rainbow cheese, pepperoni and more!

Rainbow cheese (Image: Loft Co / Newport Market)

Cheese pull (Image: Loft Co / Newport Market)

"They also have a childrens menu in the shape of a teddybear waffle with a children’s lunch deal for any hungry Jungle Play explorers."

Shmoles will be located on the left-hand side of the main entrance, and all orders will be taken at the unit. Food from Shmoles will not be available to order via the Newport Market QR code.

Cheese pull (Image: Loft Co / Newport Market)

In July, Shmoles will be open from Friday to Sunday only, but these timings may be subject to change.

Shmoles can be found on instagram, here.