The arrangement comes as part of Stagecoach's ongoing support for the military, providing free bus travel on June 29 and 30.

Available to personnel in uniform, those with military ID, veterans with a badge or medal, and cadets, the offer runs during Armed Forces Day celebrations.

This day provides the public with an opportunity to show support for the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, service families, veterans, and cadets.

The free travel initiative is backed by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans Network.

Martin Gibbon, managing director for Stagecoach South Wales said: "We are pleased to be offering free travel to veterans carrying medals or a badge, military ID, and cadets for Armed Forces Day in South Wales.

"Many of our employees are ex-military personnel and this is a way of showing our appreciation for the Armed Forces community."