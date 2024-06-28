NEWPORT is set for a cloudy Saturday and sunny Sunday to bring an end to June.
The Met Office forecasts that Friday will be "sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime".
There will be a bright start with clouds around lunchtime before some afternoon sun as people clock off for the weekend, with highs of 18 degrees expected between 3 and 5pm.
Saturday isn't looking quite as promising with a cloudy forecast and a 10 per cent chance of lunchtime rain, with a late afternoon highs of 19 degrees.
On Sunday there will be "light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning".
With grey skies expected, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain at 7am before things brighten up.
Those wishing to escape England against Slovakia in the Euros will be treated to the highs of 20 degrees from 4pm.
The Met Office predicts a cloudy start to next week.
Saturday forecast
4am: Cloudy, 13 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.
7am: Cloudy, 14 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.
10am: Cloudy, 17 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.
1pm: Overcast, 18 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.
4pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.
7pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.
10pm: Partly cloudy (night), 17 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.
Sunday forecast
4am: Overcast, 15 degrees 10 per cent chance of rain
7am: Light shower, 15 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain
10 am: Sunny intervals, 16 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunny intervals, 19 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny intervals, 20 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunny intervals, 20 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain
10pm: Partly cloudy (night), 16 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here