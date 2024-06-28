The Met Office forecasts that Friday will be "sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime".

There will be a bright start with clouds around lunchtime before some afternoon sun as people clock off for the weekend, with highs of 18 degrees expected between 3 and 5pm.

Saturday isn't looking quite as promising with a cloudy forecast and a 10 per cent chance of lunchtime rain, with a late afternoon highs of 19 degrees.

On Sunday there will be "light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning".

With grey skies expected, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain at 7am before things brighten up.

Those wishing to escape England against Slovakia in the Euros will be treated to the highs of 20 degrees from 4pm.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy start to next week.

Saturday forecast

4am: Cloudy, 13 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

7am: Cloudy, 14 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.

10am: Cloudy, 17 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: Overcast, 18 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

4pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: Partly cloudy (night), 17 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain.

Sunday forecast

4am: Overcast, 15 degrees 10 per cent chance of rain

7am: Light shower, 15 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain

10 am: Sunny intervals, 16 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunny intervals, 19 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny intervals, 20 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunny intervals, 20 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain

10pm: Partly cloudy (night), 16 degrees, <5 per cent chance of rain