This is an attempt to safeguard the environment and lessen the impact on Welsh waters.

Naomi Saunders, presenter of S4C’s Garddio a Mwy, is encouraging the citizens of Wales to adopt a more natural approach to their gardening.

Ms Saunders, who describes herself as a 'crazy plant lady', is a proponent of using natural means to control garden pests.

Currently, she is collaborating with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to further the PestSmart campaign.

This initiative looks to inspire gardening enthusiasts across Wales to make simple changes in their gardening habits to prevent pesticides from entering rivers and streams.

The PestSmart campaign is advocating for a more thoughtful approach to gardening.

It is asking gardeners to tackle weeds and pests naturally, renouncing weedkillers and other types of pesticides.

The campaign promotes companion planting, a process which involves placing specific plants next to each other to fuel their growth and deter pests.

Some of these plants even attract beneficial insects like lacewings and ladybirds that prey on aphids.

Companion plants with strong scents like dill, lavender, mint, marigolds and thyme can disorient or deter pests.

Additionally, some plants like chamomile and garlic possess antibacterial and antifungal properties that are protective of crops and flowers.

Aside from companion planting, alternatives to pesticides include creating wildflower areas to attract pest predators like birds and hedgehogs, and making homemade solutions using things like vinegar sprays which are effective against weeds.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s routine raw water monitoring programme has detected rising traces of pesticides in new areas.

These levels, though not a risk to consumers as they are quite low, infringe strict drinking water standards.

With gardening season gaining momentum once again after a wet start to the year, Ms Saunders aims to inspire more individuals to get outside and consider their actions more thoughtfully.

The PestSmart ambassador said: "People have easy access to pesticides and herbicides, given they are readily available in garden centres, supermarkets and online, but the reality is many don’t realise the impact that these products can have on the environment.

"When used incorrectly, pesticides can have a very negative effect on nature, and they can easily make their way into water sources if you’re not careful."

The passionate advocate for eco-friendly and pesticide-free methods of gardening shares practical tips and tricks on her socials for anyone looking to embrace a more sustainable approach to gardening.

Furthermore, according to Ms Saunders, the PestSmart website is a valuable resource for anyone seeking advice and recommendations.

Dr Phillippa Pearson, head of water services science at Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said: "We know that pesticides can form an everyday product for many people, providing an easy method for pest control.

"However, it’s really important that more people know that if stored, used or disposed of incorrectly, they can be harmful to people, water and wildlife."

Dr Pearson further emphasised the importance of eco-friendly swaps in the garden to lower reliance on pesticides while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

For more details, you can refer to the Pest Smart website.