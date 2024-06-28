Agincourt Square in Monmouth, a hub for much of the community as it is near shops, will not be accessible to vehicles for the whole of July.

Vehicles will be banned from proceeding down this road while a new water pipe is put in place by Morrison Water Services, in partnership with Welsh Water Dwr Cymru.

The closure is expected to be put in place from Tuesday, July 2 until Wednesday, July 31, with all vehicles banned during this time period.

A diverted route for traffic has been highlighted on a map shared by Monmouthshire County Council on social media.

🗺️Agincourt Square- Monmouth



📍From the 2nd July 2024 until the end of July, you will see @DwrCymru partners Morrison Water Services installing a brand-new pipe along Agincourt Square



The map below highlights the working areas and the flow of traffic



— Monmouthshire / Sir Fynwy (@MonmouthshireCC) June 25, 2024

Vehicles will be directed to turn right down Agincourt Street from Monnow Street, follow the road around and come back up St John's Street before ending up back on Monnow Street in the opposite direction.